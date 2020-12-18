Chadwick Boseman's Final Role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Released
The world can now see Chadwick Boseman's last performance before he died ... and the role is sure to strike a high note, especially if you're into jazz. The late actor starred in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which premieres today on Netflix.…
Chadwick Boseman American actor
Viola Davis: 'In my world, there are a lot of Ma Raineys'Viola Davis on her new movie with Chadwick Boseman and how black women are represented on screen.
BBC News
Viola Davis opens up about 'healing' music Chadwick Boseman played making 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'The creators and stars of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" remember the late Chadwick Boseman, who plays Levee in the adaptation of August Wilson's play.
USATODAY.com
Viola Davis 'saw transcendence' in Chadwick Boseman's final performanceViola Davis says she "saw transcendence" in Chadwick Boseman's final performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The actor stars as the titular blues singer in..
USATODAY.com
