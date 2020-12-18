Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman's Final Role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Released

Friday, 18 December 2020
The world can now see Chadwick Boseman's last performance before he died ... and the role is sure to strike a high note, especially if you're into jazz. The late actor starred in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which premieres today on Netflix.…
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Chadwick Boseman's final movie role

Chadwick Boseman's final movie role 01:28

 The late actor's final performance, in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," would always have been bittersweet, but it's also expected to bring him the kind of awards attention he never won in his short life.

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Viola Davis: 'In my world, there are a lot of Ma Raineys'

 Viola Davis on her new movie with Chadwick Boseman and how black women are represented on screen.
Viola Davis opens up about 'healing' music Chadwick Boseman played making 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

 The creators and stars of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" remember the late Chadwick Boseman, who plays Levee in the adaptation of August Wilson's play.
Viola Davis 'saw transcendence' in Chadwick Boseman's final performance

 Viola Davis says she "saw transcendence" in Chadwick Boseman's final performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The actor stars as the titular blues singer in..
