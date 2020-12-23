Global  
 

Houston Rockets Game Postponed, Not Enough Players Cleared COVID Protocol

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The NBA has postponed the Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder game set for Wednesday night -- because the Rockets don't have enough players available to field a team due to COVID restrictions. An NBA team needs at least 8 players to compete -- and the…
