Houston Rockets Game Postponed, Not Enough Players Cleared COVID Protocol
The NBA has postponed the Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder game set for Wednesday night -- because the Rockets don't have enough players available to field a team due to COVID restrictions. An NBA team needs at least 8 players to compete -- and the…
