Pro Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead at 41 After Battling Lung Issue, Not COVID

TMZ.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Brodie Lee -- the former WWE Intercontinental champion -- died Saturday after battling a non-COVID related lung issue, his family announced. He was only 41. Lee -- real name Jon Huber -- was a superstar with WWE from 2012 to 2019 before jumping…
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79 [Video]

Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79

The WWE shared news of his death on December 2nd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

All Elite Wresting star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee, dies suddenly at 41

 Jon Huber, who went by Brodie Lee in the ring, died Saturday from what his wife described as a "non-COVID related lung issue."
USATODAY.com

Pro Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead at 41 After Battling Lung Issue, Not COVID

 Brodie Lee -- the former WWE Intercontinental champion -- died Saturday after battling a non-COVID related lung issue, his family announced. He was only 41. Lee...
Brodie Lee wife opens up on cause of death as ex-WWE star passes away at 41

Brodie Lee wife opens up on cause of death as ex-WWE star passes away at 41 Former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee - real name Jonathan Huber - has tragically passed away at the age of 41, leaving behind two children and wife Synndy, real...
