Pro Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead at 41 After Battling Lung Issue, Not COVID
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Brodie Lee -- the former WWE Intercontinental champion -- died Saturday after battling a non-COVID related lung issue, his family announced. He was only 41. Lee -- real name Jon Huber -- was a superstar with WWE from 2012 to 2019 before jumping…
Brodie Lee -- the former WWE Intercontinental champion -- died Saturday after battling a non-COVID related lung issue, his family announced. He was only 41. Lee -- real name Jon Huber -- was a superstar with WWE from 2012 to 2019 before jumping…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
WWE American professional wrestling and entertainment company
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Brodie Lee American professional wrestler
All Elite Wresting star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee, dies suddenly at 41Jon Huber, who went by Brodie Lee in the ring, died Saturday from what his wife described as a "non-COVID related lung issue."
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources