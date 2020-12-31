Brodie Lee’s former WWE tag team partner Erick Rowan breaks down on AEW Dynamite as Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes and more pay special tributes to late wrestler
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () Erick Rowan made a shock appearance on AEW Dynamite to pay tribute to Brodie Lee. Wrestling star Lee, real name Jonathan Huber, died at the age of 41 due to a non COVID-related lung issue over Christmas. Rowan, also known as Erick Redbeard, debuted on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) television when coming out to help […]
