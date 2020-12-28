Pro Wrestler Jon Huber Dies At 41: WWE & His Friends Pay Tribute To The Athlete Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The WWE world is mourning the loss of Jon Huber, who was known to fans as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, after the pro wrestler, 41, unexpectedly died on Saturday, December 26. Huber’s grieving wife, Amanda, sent shockwaves through the wrestling community when she shared the news of Huber’s death, while noting he died from Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

