Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Larsa Pippen Swears Malik Beasley Was Single Before They Met: Events Timeline

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
After weeks of hints and rumors, Larsa Pippen finally addressed her relationship with Malik Beasley and claimed that Beasley was single when they met. Pippen took to Twitter to give her side of the story. “I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Larsa Pippen posts curious message amid Malik Beasley controversy [Video]

Larsa Pippen posts curious message amid Malik Beasley controversy

Larsa Pippen posts curious message amid Malik Beasley controversy

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:50Published
Malik Beasley's Wife Says 'This Is Wild' After NBA Star Is Seen Holding Hands with Larsa Pippen [Video]

Malik Beasley's Wife Says 'This Is Wild' After NBA Star Is Seen Holding Hands with Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard were spotted shopping together in Miami last month

Credit: People     Duration: 02:36Published
Malik Beasley's wife shocked by him holding hands with Larsa Pippen [Video]

Malik Beasley's wife shocked by him holding hands with Larsa Pippen

A rocky few weeks for Malik Beasley is only getting worse. The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard — who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 30..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:30Published