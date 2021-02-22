Daft Punk, the popular French electronic music duo, has spit up after 28 years together.Full Article
French Electronic Music Duo Daft Punk Officially Break Up
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daft Punk Announce Split After 28 Years
ETCanada
After nearly 30 years together, French electronic music duo Daft Punk announced their breakup in a cryptic music video titled,..
You might like
More coverage
Daft Punk announce split as Scots fans mourn electronic music giants
Daily Record
The French duo revealed they'd split in an eight minute long video entitled Epilogue featuring footage from their 2006 film..