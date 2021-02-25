Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of ‘pervasive harassment by a former special adviser who alleged that he kissed her once, made inappropriate comments and asked to play 'strip poker.'Full Article
NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of 'Pervasive Harassment' By A Former Adviser
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Workplace Bullying By Former Staffers
CBS 2 New York
A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is detailing allegations of sexual harassment, and another former staffer is accusing the..
You might like
More coverage
Former Cuomo Aide Lindsey Boylan Accuses Governor of Pervasive Sexual Harassment and Unwanted Kissing in Shocking Piece
Mediaite
Democratic politician Lindsey Boylan detailed her experience working for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D-NY) in a new column, writing that..