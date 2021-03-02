6 Dr. Seuss Books Won't Be Published For Portraying 'People In Ways That Are Hurtful & Wrong': Report
Published
Six Dr. Seuss will cease publication for portraying 'people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,' the company announced.Full Article
Published
Six Dr. Seuss will cease publication for portraying 'people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,' the company announced.Full Article
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it will no longer sell the books because they "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,