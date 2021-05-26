'Shameless' alum Emmy Rossum revealed that she and husband Sam Esmail have welcomed their first child. The pair did not share the name of their new daughter.Full Article
'Shameless' Alum Emmy Rossum And Sam Esmail Welcome Their First Child
OK! Magazine0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Emmy Rossum is a first-time mum
Cover Video STUDIO
Emmy Rossum has surprised fans by revealing she became a mother for the first time on Monday.
-
Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail welcome first child together
Indian Express
-
Emmy Rossum of 'Shameless,' 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail announce birth of first child
USATODAY.com
-
Emmy Rossum Announces Birth of Her First Baby With Husband Sam Esmail
E! Online
-
Emmy Rossum & Husband Sam Esmail Welcome Their First Child!
Just Jared