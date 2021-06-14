After meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor Castle over the weekend, President Joe Biden said she was 'gracious' and that she reminded him of his mother.Full Article
President Joe Biden Says Queen Elizabeth II Reminded Him Of His Mother
