Michael K. Williams, known for roles in 'The Wire' and 'Lovecraft Country' has died aged 54 of a suspected overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment.Full Article
'The Wire' Star Michael K. Williams Dead At 54 — Wendell Pierce, Ben Stiller, More React
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Wendell Pierce, Dwayne Johnson and Spike Lee lead tributes to Michael K Williams
Sky News
Tributes have been pouring in for Michael K Williams, the Boardwalk Empire star who was found dead in his apartment on Monday.