'The Wire' Star Michael K. Williams Dead At 54 — Wendell Pierce, Ben Stiller, More React

'The Wire' Star Michael K. Williams Dead At 54 — Wendell Pierce, Ben Stiller, More React

OK! Magazine

Published

Michael K. Williams, known for roles in 'The Wire' and 'Lovecraft Country' has died aged 54 of a suspected overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment.

Full Article