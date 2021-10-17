Bill Clinton has been released from the hospital following a potentially life-threatening sepsis scare.Full Article
Former President Bill Clinton Released From Hospital Following Sepsis Scare
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Bill Clinton: Thumbs up as former US president leaves hospital
BBC News
The former US president is discharged from a Californian hospital accompanied by his wife Hillary.
Advertisement
More coverage
Bill Clinton Is Released From Hospital
NYTimes.com
The former president had been admitted to a California hospital on Tuesday for treatment of an infection that developed into..