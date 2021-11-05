Presidents Biden, Obama & Bush Unite To Honor First Black Secretary Of State Colin Powell At Private Funeral Service: Photos
Published
Published
Michael Powell, son of the first Black US Secretary of State Colin Powell, makes a heartfelt tribute to his father during his..
The Political World , Pays Tribute to Colin Powell .
Powell died on Monday due
to complications with Covid-19. .
The..
TRANSCRIPT The Inside Story: Fighting the Pandemic Episode 11 – October 28, 2021 Show Opening Graphic: Voice of CAROLYN..