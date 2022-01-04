Judge In Prince Andrew's Hearing To Dismiss Virginia Giuffre's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Will Reportedly Make A Ruling 'Very Soon'
Published
Published
Watch VideoA woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009..
Late financier Jeffrey Epstein's 2009 settlement agreement with Virginia Giuffre is expected to be made public on Monday, as part..
The prince's lawyers claimed in October that Giuffre had made false claims against Andrew because he “never sexually abused or..