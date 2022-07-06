Chase Stokes' 'Outer Banks' stand-in, Alexander 'AJ' Jennings, has passed away at age 22.Full Article
Chase Stokes' 'Outer Banks' Body Double Killed During Hit-And-Run
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chase Stokes Pays Tribute To 'Outer Banks' Stand In Alexander 'AJ' Jennings Who Was Killed During Hit & Run
Just Jared
Chase Stokes is speaking out after it was revealed that his stand in on Outer Banks, Alexander “AJ” Jennings, was killed during..
-
'Outer Banks' Stand-In for Chase Stokes Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
TMZ.com
-
Outer Banks' Stand-In for Chase Stokes Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Upworthy
-
Chase Stokes Mourns Death of Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash
E! Online
-
Chase Stokes Enjoys Night Out with Model Izzy Metz (Photos)
Just Jared Jr
Advertisement
More coverage
'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Spotted on Date with Model Izzy Metz
Could Chase Stokes have a new person in his life? The 29-year-old Outer Banks actor was spotted on a date with 21-year-old Canadian..
Just Jared
Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Steps Out With Model Izzy Metz in NYC
Chase Stokes might be back on the chase. On June 29, the Outer Banks actor was photographed walking out of a club with Canadian..
E! Online