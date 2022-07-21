Ricky Martin has won his case against his nephew who accused him of a sexual relationship.Full Article
Ricky Martin Wins Case Against Nephew Who Accused Him Of Sexual Relationship
His lawyer told NBC News yesterday the 51-year-old will deny he had any romantic or sexual relationship with his nephew.
