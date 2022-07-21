Ricky Martin has spoken out about his nephew’s dropped allegations of a sexual relationship, calling the case “devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.” Earlier this month, the singer’s nephew had filed a restraining order against him. A judge granted the order under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Law, after the nephew alleged he’d had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and “fears for his safety.” Today (July 21), the restraining order was dropped after the nephew said he no longer needed the protection order.Full Article
Ricky Martin Speaks Out About Nephew’s Dropped Allegations Of Sexual Relationship
