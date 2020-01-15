Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Today's top deals: $660 to $1,000 off 2018 MacBook Pros; latest iPad Pro back on sale for $674

AppleInsider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Flash deals have returned on Apple MacBook Pro laptops, with Amazon-owned Woot knocking $660 to $1,000 off 2018 models. Those looking for the lowest price on a portable iPad Pro can also pick up Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro for $674 at Amazon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple YES, Microsoft NO [Video]Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytApple iPad Pro:..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 13:22Published

Nintendo Switch VS Switch Lite - What To Buy This Black Friday [Video]Nintendo Switch VS Switch Lite - What To Buy This Black Friday

So you want to make the Switch, but which version should you grab? Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we're judging which model of Nintendo's popular console you should purchase - the standard Nintendo..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today's best deals: $20 off iPods; up to $1,750 off MacBook Pros; Adobe Photoshop flash sale

Apple resellers today are slashing prices on a variety of devices, from the budget-friendly 2019 iPod all the way up to loaded MacBook Pros. Plus, save 40% on...
AppleInsider

Today only, score cert. refurb MacBook Pros from $1,140 in both sizes

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from *$1,139.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members,...
9to5Toys Also reported by •AppleInsiderThe Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.