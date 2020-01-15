Today's top deals: $660 to $1,000 off 2018 MacBook Pros; latest iPad Pro back on sale for $674
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Flash deals have returned on Apple MacBook Pro laptops, with Amazon-owned Woot knocking $660 to $1,000 off 2018 models. Those looking for the lowest price on a portable iPad Pro can also pick up Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro for $674 at Amazon.
So you want to make the Switch, but which version should you grab? Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we're judging which model of Nintendo's popular console you should purchase - the standard Nintendo..
Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from *$1,139.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members,... 9to5Toys Also reported by •AppleInsider •The Verge