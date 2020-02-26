Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Lady Gaga this evening released her latest single, "Stupid Love," with a music video to go along with it. The video was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro.



Prior to the video's release, Lady Gaga shared a series of teaser trailers featuring the new song, and Apple has also highlighted the video on its own YouTube channel in a shorter one minute clip.

There have been other high-profile Shot on iPhone music videos, including the video for Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" single, also shot on an ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌.



Lady Gaga's new single, which is available on Apple Music, is the first new song she's released since creating songs for "A Star is Born." Apple previously partnered with Lady Gaga when she performed at Apple Park in May 2019 for the formal opening of Apple's new campus.Tags: Apple Music, Shot on iPhone



This article, "Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Music Video Shot Entirely on iPhone 11 Pro" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

