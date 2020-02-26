Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Music Video Shot Entirely on iPhone 11 Pro

Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Music Video Shot Entirely on iPhone 11 Pro

MacRumours.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Lady Gaga this evening released her latest single, "Stupid Love," with a music video to go along with it. The video was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Prior to the video's release, Lady Gaga shared a series of teaser trailers featuring the new song, and Apple has also highlighted the video on its own YouTube channel in a shorter one minute clip.
There have been other high-profile Shot on iPhone music videos, including the video for Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" single, also shot on an ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌.

Lady Gaga's new single, which is available on Apple Music, is the first new song she's released since creating songs for "A Star is Born." Apple previously partnered with Lady Gaga when she performed at Apple Park in May 2019 for the formal opening of Apple's new campus.Tags: Apple Music, Shot on iPhone

This article, "Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Music Video Shot Entirely on iPhone 11 Pro" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love' 01:00

 News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News

These are the top stories in music for Thursday February 27th.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 04:29Published

BTS Drop Their Second Cinematic Music Video For 'ON' | Billboard News [Video]BTS Drop Their Second Cinematic Music Video For 'ON' | Billboard News

Just a few days after the release of their dance-oriented music video for 'ON', BTS premiered a second music video for the song.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga launches ‘Stupid Love’ music video

‘Stupid Love’ comes in as her first single since bagging the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’, from her romance-drama with Bradley Cooper, ‘A...
IndiaTimes

Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Video Was Shot On an iPhone - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga‘s new single “Stupid Love” is here and the music video has been released as well! Here’s something cool about the video… it was shot on an...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.