Mother's Day Deals Offer Savings On iPhone Cases, Travel Bags, Charging Accessories, and More

Ahead of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, some companies have begun offering discounts and bargains to shoppers who may be looking for gifts. Although Mother's Day isn't until this Sunday, May 10, all of the sales listed below have already started, and some will be ending ahead of May 10.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Below you'll find discounts from Twelve South, Satechi, Moment, Belkin, Tile, and more. Some retailers are promising shipping estimates to arrive in time for Mother's Day, but with shipping constraints still in place you may have to pay extra for priority shipping in time for Sunday.

*Amazon*Amazon is discounting a wide variety of iPhone cases, which always make for an easy and solid gift throughout the year. You'll find Silicone and Leather Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on sale, and even more discounts can be found on Amazon.

· iPhone 11 Silicone Cases - $29.99, down from $39.00· iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Cases - $29.99, down from $39.00· iPhone 11 Pro Leather Cases - $39.00, down from $49.00· iPhone 11 Pro Max Silicone Cases - $29.99, down from $39.00· iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Cases - $34.50, down from $49.00*B&H Photo*B&H Photo is discounting a variety of cameras and photography equipment for Mother's Day this year. You'll find cameras from Canon and Panasonic on sale, along with cheaper devices like the Fujifilm Instax Mini.

There are also a few discounts on the Google Nest Hub ($50 Off), Acer Aspire 5 Series Laptop ($50 off), and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($50 off). Head to B&H Photo for more deals.

*Belkin*Belkin has a series of *five wireless chargers on sale* this week, with sale prices starting at $23.99 for the Boost Up 5W Charging Pad. All of the Qi-compatible accessories are 20 percent off with coupon code *WIRELESS20*.

The biggest savings you'll find are on the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch. This device is on sale for $111.99, down from $139.99, and it has room to wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch.

*Moment*Moment and a few notable brands are holding an "Upgrade Mom's Purse" sale this week, offering *25 percent off* hand bags, iPhone cases, and more. You can use the code *MAKEHERDAY* to see the discount.

The full sale has accessories from Nomad, Moment, DJI, and more. You'll find discounts on USB-C cables, wireless chargers, iPhone gimbals, AirPods cases, and travel bags. Visit the full sale right here.

*Satechi*Satechi is offering *15 percent off sitewide* for Mother's Day this year, with the code *TREATMOM*. Satechi offers a wide variety of useful Apple-related accessories, including USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, keyboards, and more.

*Twelve South*Twelve South's "Marvelous Multitasking Mother's Day Sale" is discounting a few of the company's products. You can get the PowerPic Charger for iPhone at $39.99, down from $59.99; and the HiRise Wireless is $59.99, down from $79.99.

The new ColorKit for MacBook has been discounted to $24.99, from $29.99, while the AirBag for AirPods is at $44.99, down from $49.99. There are quite a few other deals going on during Twelve South's new sale, so head to the retailer soon to check out the full sale.

*Hyper*Hyper is taking *20 percent off select products* with the code *MOM20*. You can save on USB-C Hubs, portable batteries, and Lightning cables. Hyper also sells a line of compact makeup mirrors that double as portable chargers, ranging from 1,600 mAh to 3,000 mAh battery capacity.

· Adorama - Save on Digital photo frames, smart watches, and more.· Nimble - Save on Nimble's new limited edition Mother's Day portable charger.· Tile - Shop limited editions of the Tile Mate themed around Mother's Day.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

