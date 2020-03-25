In Personalization, Give A Little Respect: Comcast’s MarcusThe ad industry should scrap retargeting and volunteer to be regulated in order to properly embrace the opportunities of audience personalization. That is according to Comcast's strategy VP Claudio..
92-year-old man in self-isolation becomes viral star after singing onlineA self-isolating great-grandad has become an internet sensation after videos of him singing wartime classics to cheer people up during the coronavirus outbreak went viral. Arthur Cook, 92, is..
Trilinda.com Best endpoint protection software of 2020: internet security for business https://t.co/KpZf1b4vC8 18 minutes ago
WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Best endpoint protection software of 2020: internet security for business https://t.co/fKdPn3avEY https://t.co/8wGISSRzhV 29 minutes ago
Web Design Hat Best endpoint protection software of 2020: internet security for business https://t.co/fKdPn3avEY https://t.co/8wGISSRzhV 30 minutes ago
Adam Learn and Fun Channel Best endpoint protection software of 2020: internet security for business https://t.co/tUhFnMeHmC https://t.co/8oeqFjHkjp 35 minutes ago