UK coronavirus tracing app adopts Apple-Google model

CRN Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Read Article The UK has shifted its coronavirus contact tracing app to Apple-Google Exposure Notification technology which has been touted as more decentralized and privacy-focused model. The UK National Health Service (NHS) tested both centralized and decentralized systems against each other over the course of the past month, the BBC reported on Friday. Germany, Italy […]

The post UK coronavirus tracing app adopts Apple-Google model appeared first on CRN - India.
