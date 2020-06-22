New Safari iOS 14 Features Could Include Voice Search, Improved Tabs, and Guest Mode Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Apple has several new features for its iOS Safari browser in the works, including voice search, translation integration, improved tabs, a "guest mode" option, and new iCloud Keychain functionality.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman rounded up the new features in development in a tweet, while making it clear that there was no guarantee that they would be revealed at this week's WWDC.



Rumors of new Safari features have been trickling out ever since a leaked version of iOS 14 began circulating earlier this year. Notable among those rumors, Apple is said to be adding ‌iCloud‌ Keychain warnings whenever a password is reused as well as the ability for ‌iCloud‌ Keychain to generate two-factor authentication codes.



Elsewhere, a built-in language translation feature would allow users to translate web pages without using a third-party app or service. The translation option is expected to be available for each website that's visited, but an automatic translation feature will also be able to be turned on, similar to Chrome's automatic translation.





There’s the new ‌iCloud‌ Keychain stuff, translation integration, voice search, improved tabs, guest mode etc. in development — but who knows if that’s coming this week.



— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 21, 2020Apple is also working to bring full Apple Pencil support to Safari in iPadOS 14. Specifically, Apple may be planning to add full support for ‌‌Apple Pencil‌‌ input on websites, which would allow it to be used for drawing and marking up. This feature would be limited to ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 14 as the ‌‌Apple Pencil‌‌ does not work on iPhones.



Late on Sunday, Apple leaker L0vetodream suggested a "huge update" for Safari was on the cards, although their wording implied that this was in relation to Safari for macOS.



It's important to note that the leaked version of ‌‌iOS 14‌‌ that's been floating around the internet is an early version of the software. Apple's development plans may have changed since then, but we'll hopefully learn more when Apple's WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a live stream.

