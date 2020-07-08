Global  

Apple Stores in Melbourne to re-close amid coronavirus resurgence

AppleInsider Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Apple this week will re-close at least four Apple Store locations in Melbourne, Australia, due to a resurgence of coronavirus in the region.

Apple Highpoint re-closed on July 2 due to an uptick in virus cases.
The Cupertino tech giant updated its Australian retail website on Wednesday to reflect new information regarding store closures in the state of Victoria. Following limited operating hours today, Apple Chadstone, Apple Southland, Apple Doncaster and Apple Fountain Gate will re-shutter their doors in compliance with "stage 3" lockdown protocols enforced by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

 Starting on Wednesday, millions of Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

