Apple Commits to Being 100% Carbon Neutral Across Entire Supply Chain By 2030

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Apple today announced a target of becoming carbon neutral across its entire business and manufacturing supply chain by 2030.
Apple is already carbon neutral across its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact."Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they've helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change."

Apple plans to reduce emissions by 75 percent by 2030 while developing innovative carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25 percent of its comprehensive footprint, according to its newly released 2020 Environmental Progress Report. Apple says it will provide a roadmap for other companies looking to reduce their impact on climate change.

Separately, Apple told the BBC News that any company hoping to become a supplier would have to commit to "be 100 percent renewable for their Apple production" within 10 years.
Apple today also posted a video on its YouTube channel called "A climate change promise from Apple," promoting its pledge to make its carbon footprint non-existent by 2030.
Tags: Environmental Responsibility, Apple environment

