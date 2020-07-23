Apple Picks Up 'Shining Girls' TV Series Starring Elisabeth Moss Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Apple has given a straight to series order for "Shining Girls," a metaphysical thriller that will star actress Elisabeth Moss, Apple announced today.

The TV show, which will be coming to Apple TV+, is based on 2013 novel "The Shining Girls" from Lauren Beukes, and it will be executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way production company.



The book focuses on Kirby Mizrachi, a Chicago reporter who survives an attempted murder by a time-traveling Depression-era serial killer and then teams up with a homicide reporter to track down her would-be killer and bring him to justice. Moss will play the woman who is attacked and then hunts down the murderer.



In addition to starring in the series, Moss will also serve as an executive producer alongside DiCaprio. Moss is best known for "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu, but she has also starred in several movies like "Us" and "The Invisible Man."



"The Shining Girls" joins several other drama series at ‌Apple TV‌+, such as "Defending Jacob," "Truth Be Told," and "The Morning Show." There's no word yet on when it will be released.



