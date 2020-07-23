Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Picks Up 'Shining Girls' TV Series Starring Elisabeth Moss

MacRumours.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Apple has given a straight to series order for "Shining Girls," a metaphysical thriller that will star actress Elisabeth Moss, Apple announced today.
The TV show, which will be coming to Apple TV+, is based on 2013 novel "The Shining Girls" from Lauren Beukes, and it will be executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way production company.

The book focuses on Kirby Mizrachi, a Chicago reporter who survives an attempted murder by a time-traveling Depression-era serial killer and then teams up with a homicide reporter to track down her would-be killer and bring him to justice. Moss will play the woman who is attacked and then hunts down the murderer.

In addition to starring in the series, Moss will also serve as an executive producer alongside DiCaprio. Moss is best known for "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu, but she has also starred in several movies like "Us" and "The Invisible Man."

"The Shining Girls" joins several other drama series at ‌Apple TV‌+, such as "Defending Jacob," "Truth Be Told," and "The Morning Show." There's no word yet on when it will be released.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Picks Up 'Shining Girls' TV Series Starring Elisabeth Moss" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11 [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11

US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Elisabeth Moss Set to Star in Limited Series 'Candy' | THR News [Video]

Elisabeth Moss Set to Star in Limited Series 'Candy' | THR News

Elisabeth Moss has lined up her next TV role — and it's a killer.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:27Published
Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success [Video]

Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success

Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' group's drummer has insisted that without the heavy metal legend taking a chance on them and inviting them to be the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ orders new thriller series ‘Shining Girls’ starring Elisabeth Moss

 Apple today announced it has ordered a new thriller series for Apple TV+ called ‘Shining Girls’. The show will star Elisabeth Moss, who you might recognize...
9to5Mac

Elisabeth Moss to Join Leonardo DiCaprio in Thriller Series 'Shining Girls'

 Aside from taking on the lead role, 'The Handmaid's Tale' actress will serve as executive producer for the Apple series that is based on Lauren Beukes...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •The WrapJust JaredAppleInsiderMacworld

Tweets about this