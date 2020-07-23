Apple orders new thriller series 'Shining Girls' for Apple TV+ Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Apple TV+ is set to get a new metaphysical thriller starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss.

"Shining Girls" is a metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel. Elisabeth Moss ("The West Wing," "Mad Men,") stars as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault, and later finds her reality shifting as she hunts down her assailant.The series will be adapted for television and be executive produced by Silka Luisa, who will also serve as the series' showrunner. Moss will also executive produce through studio Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus.



Read more... 👓 View full article

