Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple orders new thriller series 'Shining Girls' for Apple TV+

AppleInsider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Apple TV+ is set to get a new metaphysical thriller starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss.
"Shining Girls" is a metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel. Elisabeth Moss ("The West Wing," "Mad Men,") stars as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault, and later finds her reality shifting as she hunts down her assailant.The series will be adapted for television and be executive produced by Silka Luisa, who will also serve as the series' showrunner. Moss will also executive produce through studio Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple announces new features for Apple News [Video]

Apple announces new features for Apple News

Apple on Wednesday announced several new features for Apple News and Apple News+ which also includes a daily audio news briefing hosted by Apple News editors. "Apple is introducing several new features..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11 [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11

US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Tech Byte - Apple WWDC Pt 2 [Video]

Tech Byte - Apple WWDC Pt 2

Apple may not have shown off any new products at its latest special event, but the tech company Apple did announce several new updates.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ orders new thriller series ‘Shining Girls’ starring Elisabeth Moss

 Apple today announced it has ordered a new thriller series for Apple TV+ called ‘Shining Girls’. The show will star Elisabeth Moss, who you might recognize...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

valugeysinan

𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕟 𝔸𝕝𝕚 Apple Orders 'Shining Girls' Thriller Series Starring Elisabeth Moss https://t.co/CT9wlSf20b 3 minutes ago

zwelch82

Stefan Csoka RT @9to5mac: Apple TV+ orders new thriller series 'Shining Girls' starring Elisabeth Moss https://t.co/5e5StWhSVe by @bzamayo 5 minutes ago

95tuanle

Tuan Le RT @appleinsider: #AppleTV+ is set to get a new metaphysical thriller starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. #ShiningGirls https://t.co… 12 minutes ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider #AppleTV+ is set to get a new metaphysical thriller starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. #ShiningGirls… https://t.co/vDdbDEvZ2P 16 minutes ago

exworld2

eXWorld Entertainment News Apple orders new thriller series 'Shining Girls' for Apple TV+ https://t.co/V31oH9QJ45 #ShiningGirls #AppleTV 18 minutes ago

techrepairlou

Lou’s Smartphone Repair Apple orders new thriller series 'Shining Girls' for Apple TV+ https://t.co/GuLTK6PJ9a 22 minutes ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions Apple TV+ orders new thriller series ‘Shining Girls’ starring Elisabeth Moss https://t.co/Xxncneo4rU https://t.co/jJ95Z0QydK 22 minutes ago

iamrickwatson

Rick Watson #Apple Insider | Apple orders new thriller series 'Shining Girls' for Apple TV+ https://t.co/bonkqDkloR 24 minutes ago