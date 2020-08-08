Global  
 

Apple objects to app's pear logo trademark application

AppleInsider Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Apple has reportedly objected to a meal planner app's logo of a pear, with the iPhone maker allegedly objecting to a trademark application for a fruit-based logo.

The founders of Super Healthy Kids, a site about meal planning for children and families, have found themselves the target of a complaint from Apple over the logo it is using for a spin-off company, the meal-planning app Prepear. It is claimed Apple objects to the use of the logo and an attempted trademark application, demanding for the logo to be changed.In an Instagram post and a Change.org petition set up by Prepear co-founder and COO Russell Monson, first reported by iPhone in Canada, Prepear believes the legal action is unwarranted.

