Apple takes Prepear logo trademark fight to Canada Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apple is continuing its efforts to force meal planner app Prepear to change its logo by expanding the fight beyond the United States, with the iPhone maker now going after the company's trademark filing in Canada.



In early August, Prepear became the subject of ire for Apple's legal team, with the iPhone maker objecting to a trademark application for a fruit-based logo, one of a pear that it considered was too close to Apple's own. In an update over the logo threat, Prepear revealed Apple wasn't just going after the trademark application in the United States, but was going to do the same thing in a second country.According to Prepear, iPhone in Canada reports, the app's attorneys told the company "not only would Apple be continuing their opposition to our logo" but that it had also "taken additional steps in preventing our logo from being registered as a trademark by filing an additional opposition against our trademark in Canada."



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Apple Investor News Apple takes Prepear logo trademark fight to Canada (news@appleinsider.com (Malcolm Owen)/AppleInsider) https://t.co/ogWvOqPbna 6 minutes ago patesalo Apple takes Prepear logo trademark fight to Canada - AppleInsider https://t.co/VMAKnEbwqA 29 minutes ago Dariusz Więckiewicz 🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 Seriously @apple ⁦@tim_cook⁩ where fight with ⁦@EpicGames⁩ have valid ground, for fruit logo that nobody is mixing… https://t.co/xavEohXIvJ 40 minutes ago (((Jason))) RT @appleinsider: Apple is extending its fight against the Prepear recipe app's logo, by lodging trademark complaints in Canada. https://t… 42 minutes ago Asif Patel APPLE: Apple takes Prepear logo trademark fight to Canada: Apple is continuing its efforts to force meal planner ap… https://t.co/hd3RkYgTEG 48 minutes ago AppleInsider Apple is extending its fight against the Prepear recipe app's logo, by lodging trademark complaints in Canada.… https://t.co/lM0JBXxAFV 53 minutes ago Android in Canada Apple Takes Pear Logo Fight to Canada, Prepear Petition Nears 200,000 Signatures https://t.co/uIsX0XjJrh 3 days ago iPhone in Canada Apple Takes Pear Logo Fight to Canada, Prepear Petition Nears 200,000 Signatures https://t.co/v73eeiQ4o8 3 days ago

