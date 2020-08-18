Dynamic duo: The iPhone 12 has already lost

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Step aside, unannounced iPhone 12! Even though we haven’t seen you yet, you’re not 2020’s new hotness. What’s hot is this other phone that won’t sell in nearly as many numbers.
Sorry, the Macalope doesn’t make the rules. Or even understand them.
Writing for the Forbes contributor network and home for wayward opinions, Ewan Spence says “Microsoft’s Exciting Surface Duo Will Fight Apple’s Boring iPhone 12.” (Tip o’ the antlers to Sam.)
Has there ever been a future product from Microsoft that didn’t win? How could a foldable Android phone from Redmond be any different?