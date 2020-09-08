Twitter gains custom hashtag for #AppleEvent through September 28 Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

A Twitter hashtag for #AppleEvent has newly been given a blue Apple logo, and will exist on the social media platform until close to the end of September.



The customized hashtag for Twitter came into existence early on Tuesday, hours ahead of an expected announcement concerning Apple's annual September event. The customization simply consists of the Apple logo in blue, tacked on to the end of the hashtag #AppleEvent.According to the wongmjane.com Hashflag Browser, the hashtag in question has the added image for mentions running from September 8 until September 28, with an official name of "AppleEvent2020." As there has yet to be any word on when Apple plans to hold the next event, the period of time suggests Apple will still hold it sometime in September as usual, rather than delaying it to October.



