Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland Launches Contact Tracing App With Apple and Google API

MacRumours.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Scotland is the latest country to implement Apple's and Google's Exposure Notification API in their COVID-19 contact tracing app, now available on the App Store.
The Protect Scotland app was developed by NHS Scotland and is based on the exposure notification technology that was jointly developed by Google and Apple. Some other countries that have implemented or are committed to implementing the API include Italy, Latvia, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Saudi Arabia.

Built into iOS 13.5 on the Apple side, the API allows iPhones and Android smartphones to interface with one another for contact tracing purposes. If and when you happen to be nearby someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, you can receive a notification and take the appropriate steps to self isolate and seek medical help if necessary.

Apple recently rolled out a new Exposure Notifications System that does not require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. After updating to iOS 13.7, a new ‌Exposure Notification‌ section appears in the Settings app where there's a toggle to "Turn on Exposure Notifications."

Activating Exposure Notifications lets you know if the feature is available in your country, state, or region through a contact tracing app. In areas that are participating in the Exposure Notifications Express program, users can turn on Exposure Notifications without the need to download an app.

Apple and Google have stressed the privacy of their Bluetooth-based solution, which must be enabled in the Settings app under Privacy > Health > COVID-19 Exposure Logging to function. Read our Exposure Notification guide for more details.
Tags: COVID-19 Coronavirus, Scotland

This article, "Scotland Launches Contact Tracing App With Apple and Google API" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking app

Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking app 35:13

 Gov. Polis and Broncos executive Brittany Bowlen announced Tuesday the team would host 5,700 fans at their Sept. 27 game against Tampa Bay. The CDPHE’s Sarah Tuneberg discussed a new phone tracking mechanism for COVID-19 through Apple and Google’s partnerships with the state.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County urges residents to download Combat COVID app [Video]

Palm Beach County urges residents to download Combat COVID app

About a month ago, Palm Beach County launched the Combat COVID app to help control the spread of the deadly coronavirus using contact tracing.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:53Published
‘Bumpy Road Ahead’ To Apple’s IDFA Change: Forrester’s Liu [Video]

‘Bumpy Road Ahead’ To Apple’s IDFA Change: Forrester’s Liu

Privacy legislation and browsers' third-party cookie deprecation were just the start. Tech companies' latest moves to limit ad targeting aim to do so at the operation system level. Apple has declared..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:24Published
Colorado partnering with Apple, Google for software that can notify people exposed to COVID-19 [Video]

Colorado partnering with Apple, Google for software that can notify people exposed to COVID-19

Colorado officials announced Tuesday the state would be partnering with Apple and Google and rolling out cell phone services later this month to help with anonymous COVID-19 exposure and contact..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Protect Scotland contact tracing app taps Apple-Google Exposure Notification system

 Scotland this week became the latest European country to roll out a coronavirus contact tracing app built on Apple and Google's Exposure Notification...
AppleInsider

Apple Launches iOS 13.7 with Contact Tracing Without an App

Apple Launches iOS 13.7 with Contact Tracing Without an App Apple has just released a new iOS update for all supported iPhones, and the number one highlight this time is the addition of the COVID-19 Exposure Notification...
Softpedia


Tweets about this

si_mcav

Simon Stewart Scotland has used the @apple @Google API. It's time for @GOVUK to do this!!! https://t.co/TzDWyb3yy5 45 seconds ago

simoncarbon

Simon Clarke RT @MacRumors: Scotland Launches Contact Tracing App With Apple and Google API https://t.co/16CVJwrZOQ by @waxeditorial https://t.co/ZBmlq7… 5 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Scotland Launches Contact Tracing App With Apple and Google API. I Hate Everything. 11 minutes ago

webbeo

Germán R. Scotland Launches Contact Tracing App With Apple and Google API https://t.co/U0AEJau9zk https://t.co/XrVOUbBg9T 12 minutes ago

bhart62

Bill Hart  #RT MacRumors: Scotland Launches Contact Tracing App With Apple and Google API https://t.co/ptcb4SoAuO by… https://t.co/RW6WHaKVQo 12 minutes ago

reuvenim

Private Moshe In light of Scotland’s launch of an Apple/Google tracing app, I propose Scotty blames Andrews for the shitshow that… https://t.co/rrAclkMgn0 14 minutes ago

TLITFranklin

TeamLogicIT Franklin Scotland launches anonymous 'Protect Scotland' contact tracing app https://t.co/9xUPPRcKFJ https://t.co/1VDFkPOxxk 20 minutes ago

ochaye6dot5

Annie Smith Scotland Launches Contact Tracing App With Apple and Google API https://t.co/O11lLWXXT3 https://t.co/LK72jMNOiW 21 minutes ago