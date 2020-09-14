Kuo: iPhone 12 Lineup Won't Support 120Hz, 5.4-Inch Model Will Have Slightly Narrower Notch Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

iPhone 12 models will not support a 120Hz refresh rate due to battery life considerations, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Kuo expects the feature to debut on 2021 iPhones with lower-power LTPO display technology.

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a slightly narrower notch to adequately display information in the top-left and top-right corners like the time and signal strength. The rest of the lineup, including two 6.1-inch models and one 6.7-inch model, are said to have the same notch size as iPhone 11 models.



Kuo expects tomorrow's Apple event to be focused on new Apple Watch and iPad Air models. He expects the new Apple Watch models to have a similar form factor as the Series 5, with a key new feature being blood oxygen sensing. Kuo believes the Apple Watch will not receive a significant redesign until the second half of 2021 at the earliest.



In line with previous rumors, Kuo said that the new iPad Air will feature Touch ID integrated into a side power button, which will apparently pave the way for an "all-screen" design like the iPad Pro. Kuo expects more new iPad models to adopt this feature starting in 2021.



