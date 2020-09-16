Global  
 

Why the new iPad Air is great news for the iPad Pro

Macworld Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
iPad Pro, you’re on the clock.

Tuesday’s announcement of the new iPad Air continues Apple’s aggressive importation of iPad Pro features into the lower ends of the iPad product line. But it also brings the $599 iPad Air surprisingly close to the $799 iPad Pro in numerous ways—perhaps too close for comfort.

That’s why Tuesday’s announcements are great for the iPad product line in two ways. Not only is there a cheaper, more powerful iPad with a bunch of features that were previously limited to the highest-end models, but it’s now clear that Apple will need to supply new high-end features to the iPad Pro in short order.

