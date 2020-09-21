Global  
 

iPhone 12 Lineup Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 12 mini,' 'iPhone 12,' 'iPhone 12 Pro,' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max'

MacRumours.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared the alleged naming for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup on Twitter. The tweet proposes that the upcoming ‌iPhone 12‌ models will be titled "‌iPhone 12‌ mini," "‌iPhone 12‌," "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro," and "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max."

The names likely correspond to the three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini, the 6.7-inch model being the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, and the two 6.1-inch models being the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro.


12mini
12
12 Pro
12 Pro Max

— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020
The naming of the "Pro" models follows the precedent established in previous years, and the speculated titles would be a logical naming system for the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup. With there being four new iPhones in this year's lineup, the use of four different names would help to differentiate the models significantly.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ mini would be the first iPhone with the "mini" moniker, which has otherwise been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini. At 5.4-inches, the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini would earn its name being smaller than 2019's smallest ‌iPhone‌, the iPhone 11 Pro, which stands at 5.8-inches.
