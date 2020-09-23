Jason Segel and Cherry Jones to Star in Apple TV+ Movie 'The Sky Is Everywhere' Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Upcoming Apple TV+ movie "The Sky Is Everywhere" is set to star Cherry Jones and Jason Segel, reports Variety. "The Sky Is Everywhere" is a film Apple is working on through its partnership with film studio A24, and it is based on the young adult novel of the same name.

The movie will follow a high schooler named Lennie Walker who is coping with the sudden death of her older sister. Segel will play "Big," Lennie's eccentric and compassionate uncle, who is described as "the town Lothario" who runs a hot air balloon company.



Jones will play "Gram," Lennie's "warm and loving grandmother" who raises her. Jones is known for "Succession" and ‌Apple TV‌+ show "Defending Jacob," while Segel has recently been in "Our Friend."



"The Sky Is Anywhere" is being adapted by Jandy Nelson, who wrote the novel. A24, the film studio working on the movie, is known for films that include "The Lighthouse," "Midsommar," "Mid90s," and "Eighth Grade."



Apple is also partnering with A24 on "On the Rocks," a movie directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.



