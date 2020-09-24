Global  
 

Judge gives Trump Administration until Friday to postpone or defend TikTok ban

AppleInsider Thursday, 24 September 2020
A federal judge has asked the Trump Administration to postpone a rapidly approaching ban on TikTok, or defend the policy in court, by Friday afternoon.

Credit: Kon Karampelas
The ban, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, would see TikTik made unavailable for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. On Wednesday, TikTok filed an emergency injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in an attempt to stop it.

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban 00:32

 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this weekend. TikTok filed a request Wednesday afternoon for "preliminary injunctive relief" that would...

