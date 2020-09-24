Judge gives Trump Administration until Friday to postpone or defend TikTok ban Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

A federal judge has asked the Trump Administration to postpone a rapidly approaching ban on TikTok, or defend the policy in court, by Friday afternoon.



Credit: Kon Karampelas

The ban, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, would see TikTik made unavailable for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. On Wednesday, TikTok filed an emergency injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in an attempt to stop it.



