'Good Morning America' Offers First Hands-on With iPhone 12

MacRumours.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Apple's iPhone 12 event this week was a pre-recorded online production, which meant there was no usual press hands-on time with the new iPhones immediately after. Instead, Apple debuted an ‌iPhone‌ 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on "Good Morning America," allowing ABC News tech reporter Becky Worley to have some time with the devices.

The five-minute segment offers a better idea of what the ‌iPhone‌ 12 in Blue and the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ in Pacific Blue look like in real life, as well as the how the new MagSafe magnetic wallets snap to the back of them.

The segment also includes a short interview with Apple VP of ‌iPhone‌ marketing Kaiann Drance, who introduced the ‌iPhone‌ 12 during Apple's digital event. Asked about the lack of EarPods and power adaptor in the iPhone box, France argued that the decision to leave them out was because it was "the right thing to do" because customers often already own them, and the new handsets have so much more to offer users anyway."Well, there's so much in the phones already. There's a lot of amazing reasons, and we think it's a good price for all that. But for the other reasons I mentioned, people often already have all that, and it's sitting around in their house. Maybe they have multiple ones of that. So it was kind of the right thing to do in terms of the larger environmental goals and the larger benefits to the environment."

The ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12 and ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ launch on Friday, October 23, with pre-orders to take place this Friday. The ‌iPhone‌ 12 mini and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max are set to become available in November.
