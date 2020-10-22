Global  
 

Apple's iPad Air is launching tomorrow, October 23, and pre-orders have been up since last Friday. Even though the new tablet isn't actually out yet, Amazon is already offering a discount: you can pre-order the 64GB Wi-Fi model for *$559.00*, down from $599.00.

This sale price is only available in the green color, and it could disappear fast so if you're interested be sure to head to Amazon soon. If pre-ordered today, you can lock in the $40 discount price, and the iPad Air will ship once it's released.
$40 OFF
2020 iPad Air For $559.00The iPad Air was announced last month, and it has an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch display, Touch ID power button, a brand-new A14 Bionic chip, new color options, and more. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
This article, "Deals: Amazon Offering $40 Discount on Pre-Orders of 64GB iPad Air" first appeared on MacRumors.com

