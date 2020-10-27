Global  
 

Apple Car could have an energy-saving active suspension system

AppleInsider Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The Apple Car could have an intelligent active suspension system, one that includes a way to store and maintain a level of pressure in a hydraulic system to enhance the ride of the car for drivers and passengers.

An extreme example of a car's suspension system [Pexels]
Suspension systems are a common element of vehicles, used to ensure a smooth ride by minimizing the impact of bumps on a road or vehicle swaying in corners. Some cars use a form of active suspension system that provide more control over the position of wheels in relation to the chassis, which can perform a better job at minimizing corner roll and road bumpiness.

