Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple launches iPhone 12 Studio to promote cases and wallet

AppleInsider Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Apple has launched the iPhone 12 Studio, an experience that lets potential iPhone 12 owners virtually try on different color combinations of accessories for their smartphone.

Launched on Saturday, the iPhone 12 Studio is the iPhone equivalent to the Apple Watch Studio, the Apple website's page that allows users to pick and choose different colors of Apple Watch and bands to find their perfect combination. This time around, it is all about personalizing the iPhone 12.Visitors to the iPhone 12 Studio will be able to select from the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, in each of their available colors. Users can then select a case for the device, as well as a MagSafe Wallet, which are then virtually put in place on the onscreen device.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple's late 5G launch saw iPhone sales tumble [Video]

Apple's late 5G launch saw iPhone sales tumble

Sales of Apple's iPhones tumbled over the latest quarter as consumers waited for the firm to launch 5G models. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Is your iPhone secretly tracking you for COVID? [Video]

Is your iPhone secretly tracking you for COVID?

Is your Apple iPhone secretly tracking you for COVID exposure?

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:09Published
iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves [Video]

iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves

The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone12 Pro models are hitting the Apple Store shelves for the first time. The Pro Max model is still only available for preorder on Nov. 6. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Launches 'iPhone 12 Studio' for Mixing and Matching MagSafe Cases and Wallets

 Apple today launched a new iPhone 12 Studio page, accessible on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. The page allows you to customize iPhone 12 models with...
MacRumours.com