Apple launches iPhone 12 Studio to promote cases and wallet

Apple has launched the iPhone 12 Studio, an experience that lets potential iPhone 12 owners virtually try on different color combinations of accessories for their smartphone.



Launched on Saturday, the iPhone 12 Studio is the iPhone equivalent to the Apple Watch Studio, the Apple website's page that allows users to pick and choose different colors of Apple Watch and bands to find their perfect combination. This time around, it is all about personalizing the iPhone 12.Visitors to the iPhone 12 Studio will be able to select from the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, in each of their available colors. Users can then select a case for the device, as well as a MagSafe Wallet, which are then virtually put in place on the onscreen device.



