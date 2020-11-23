Black Friday starts now at Sonos: save $100 on Move speaker, Beam soundbar, Sub
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Sonos Black Friday deals are going on right now, offering triple-digit discounts on some of the company's top speakers.
*Sonos Black Friday deals*
The premium speaker company has already started its Black Friday sale, including $100 off the Move speaker, Beam Soundbar, and Sub Gen 3. Sonos is of Apple's biggest HomePod rivals, with connected speakers known for hi-fi audio quality as evidenced in our hands-on Move and Beam reviews. This is a chance to save big on gifts that are sure to please the music lover in your life.
