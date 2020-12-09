Global  
 

New Zealand COVID-19 Apple/Google contact tracing app launches Dec. 10

AppleInsider Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The New Zealand Ministry of Health is set to launch an official government app for coronavirus contact tracing, using the technology developed by Apple and Google.

A coronavirus, recognizable by its crown-like halo
Following many other countries, including Belgium and the UK, health authorities in New Zealand are about to launch their Apple/Google-based exposure notification app.

