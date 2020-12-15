Apple debuts trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' documentary

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" is a documentary about the Grammy winner's meteoric rise, and it is launching on Apple TV+ in February.



Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, star of an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary

The film chronicles Eilish's life and exploding career, including intimate behind-the-scenes footage. The documentary shows the now-18-year-old sensation as she tours and records her debut studio album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The 2019 album went on to win three Grammys, including Album of the Year. Apple initially announced the documentary in September.



