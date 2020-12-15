Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple debuts trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' documentary

AppleInsider Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" is a documentary about the Grammy winner's meteoric rise, and it is launching on Apple TV+ in February.

Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, star of an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary
The film chronicles Eilish's life and exploding career, including intimate behind-the-scenes footage. The documentary shows the now-18-year-old sensation as she tours and records her debut studio album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The 2019 album went on to win three Grammys, including Album of the Year. Apple initially announced the documentary in September.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Billie Eilish The World’s A Little Blurry Documentary Movie

Billie Eilish The World’s A Little Blurry Documentary Movie 02:03

 Billie Eilish The World’s A Little Blurry Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Witness the incredible rise of Billie Eilish in "Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” as she tours and records the album that changes her life. Watch in theaters and on Apple TV+ February 26 "Billie Eilish: The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' Is Coming To AppleTV+ [Video]

'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' Is Coming To AppleTV+

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the new documentary that highlights Billie Eilish. According to CNN, the project about the singer and songwriter will be released on Apple TV+ on February 26,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & More Perform At 2020 Jingle Ball [Video]

Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & More Perform At 2020 Jingle Ball

Everyone needs a little extra holiday cheer in 2020 and thankfully the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is right around the corner. Before the show premieres on Dec. 14, ET Canada is giving fans a sneak..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:53Published
Billie Eilish hosting festive radio show [Video]

Billie Eilish hosting festive radio show

Billie Eilish will host a festive radio show on Apple Music later this week.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish documentary offers glimpse inside the world of a pop sensation

 Fans get an intimate glimpse into the life of a pop superstar in the trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •USATODAY.comMacRumours.comUpworthy

Billie Eilish Debuts Trailer For 'The World's A Little Blurry' Documentary - Watch Now!

 Billie Eilish has premiered the trailer for her upcoming documentary film Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry! The 18-year-old singer is giving fans...
Just Jared Jr

Billie Eilish Says She Sleeps in Her Parents' Bed to Avoid Monsters in Trailer for New Documentary

 Billie Eilish's fans are completely losing it and rightfully so. The trailer for the "my future" singer's documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little...
E! Online