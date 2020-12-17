Apple Maps expands Look Around to four more US cities Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple this week rolled out the Apple Maps Look Around feature in Denver, Detroit, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, giving users a customized street level view of each city.



Quietly announced in an update to Apple's feature availability website, the new Look Around locations provide detailed imagery captured along major thoroughfares and side streets.Released alongside iOS 13 last year, Look Around incorporates high quality photographs with smooth animations and native Maps integration to challenge Google's Street View. Unlike the Google option, however, Look Around availability is extremely limited and expansions to the service are slow going.



