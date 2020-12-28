Health startup seeks to bring COVID-19 vaccine tracking to Apple Wallet
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Los Angeles County is going to be a testbed for using digital records to track and present proof of vaccinations in Apple Wallet — and give patients notifications for their second shot.
Save your vaccination proof to your Apple Wallet; Image Credit:Bloomberg
A health startup called Healthvana wants to lead the way for digitizing vaccine data so people can prove they've been fully vaccinated to airlines and event venues. The company has partnered with Los Angeles County to digitize the information and give users notifications to get their second dose.
