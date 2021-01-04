Apple may expand rear LiDAR sensor use to all 'iPhone 13' models

The 2021 iPhone range could use rear-mounted LiDAR across the entire range, a report claims, with the supply chain anticipating higher shipments of LiDAR components to the mobile industry in general.



The camera bump of the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max borrowed the rear-mounted LiDAR sensor from the iPad Pro. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini didn't include the sensor, it is suggested that the "iPhone 13" range may embrace the component across the collection.



