Apple's holiday quarter earnings announcement scheduled for Jan. 27
Apple on Tuesday announced its quarterly earnings call for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 will be held on Jan. 27, offering a detailed breakdown of the important holiday quarter as the coronavirus pandemic rages.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri
As usual, the financial results for the typically high-revenue period will be published, followed by a conference call featuring CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri along with analysts after markets close on that day.
