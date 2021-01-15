Amazon, 'big five' book publishers sued for ebook price fixing

The 'Big Five' book publishers and Amazon have been accused of price fixing in a class action suit by the same law firm which successfully sued Apple over the same issue in 2011.



In a near repeat of the case that Apple controversially lost ten years ago, the same law firm now wants to take Amazon to court over price fixing. The new allegation is that Amazon and the 'Big Five' publishing houses have colluded to keep prices high.The 'Big Five' publishers are Penguin Random House, Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster. Seattle law firm Hagens Berman's suit, filed in New York, collectively refers to these publishers and Amazon as "co-conspirators."



